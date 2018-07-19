  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cold drink, Extreme Heat, Gatorade, hot day, Local TV, McKinney Police, police officer, random act of kindness
child gives McKinney officer Gatorade on hot day (McKinney Police Dept.)

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney Police officer sweating it out on the job Thursday, got a little heat relief along with a warm feeling inside.

The police department tweeted that while Officer Rogers was running radar “a young man approached with an ice cold Gatorade, saying the act of kindness was to show his respect for police.”

Officer Rogers said “It sure is nice to work in a #community as great as #McKinney.”

Temps topped out at 108 degrees in North Texas on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s