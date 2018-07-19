McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney Police officer sweating it out on the job Thursday, got a little heat relief along with a warm feeling inside.

The police department tweeted that while Officer Rogers was running radar “a young man approached with an ice cold Gatorade, saying the act of kindness was to show his respect for police.”

Officer Rogers said “It sure is nice to work in a #community as great as #McKinney.”

Temps topped out at 108 degrees in North Texas on Thursday.