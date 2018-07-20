CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawn mowing company has come under fire, after an old, sample business card resurfaced. The controversial message has angered some people.

Jeff Hinkle is the owner of MowMasters lawn mowing service. He says the card in question was a sample card from three years ago.

Fonzie Guzman saw the card on social media.

“I was upset at first, but once I broke it down, I thought, I feel bad for this guy,” says Guzman.

It says “American owned. Your alternative to illegal lawn services” and “Taking back Carrollton – one lawn at a time.”

“Who took it? Nobody took Carrollton,” maintains Guzman.

CBS11 saw one of the company’s trucks – and three of Hinkle’s employees – who say they’re Mexican.

Hinkel wouldn’t go on camera, but he sent out a statement that says in part:

“Many card samples were made up to determine which wording would be used to let customers know there are legitimate, honest, tax paying lawn services with excellent credentials and verifiable backgrounds.”

Another photo shows the slogan on one of the company’s work trucks. We don’t know the date it was taken, but it does show the message on more than a “sample card.”

Hinkle sent CBS11 a picture of his current card.

This is the front and back of the new business card, with a more patriotic tone @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/alZbMDJH8X — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) July 20, 2018

Guzman says the change is for the better.

“I don’t wish bad upon him, but at the same time, be careful how you promote your business. I hope his business grows, but doing it the right way. Not shaming other peoples’ businesses or their background,” says Guzman.

Hinkle says he’s received death threats and is concerned for his family’s safety. He says someone found the old sample card, which was never meant to be handed out.