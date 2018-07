Cutting Edge Fun at Fort Worth Axe FactoryThere's a new blade chucking challenge in Cowtown. If your game night is feeling a little stale head to the Fort Worth Axe Factory where they're taking things up a notch and throwing axes at targets. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones sees if she has what it takes to split wood. Spoiler Alert: She's no one toss wonder.

Dallas Zoo Dollar Day Expected To Attract Thousands, Despite The HeatJourney to the surface of the sun... uh, no just another day in Texas! And in these dog days of summer the Dallas Zoo is giving families a break.

Amazon's Whole Foods Announces Its Deals For Prime DayWhole Foods is celebrating Prime Day with an appetizing offer. The grocery store chain is offering Amazon Prime members a $10 credit, among other deals on products.

IHOP Acknowledges That Name Change Was Publicity StuntIHOP has come clean. The pancake chain has acknowledged that the big name change which it announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its new hamburger menu.

Yodeling Kid From Viral Video Announces Debut AlbumMason Ramsey is releasing his first album. The 11-year-old boy skyrocketed to internet fame by singing a Hank Williams classic. It has been seen more than 50 million times on YouTube.

Chick-fil-A Named America's Favorite Fast Food RestaurantChick-fil-A was named the best fast food restaurant when it comes to food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, cleanliness, food variety and website satisfaction.