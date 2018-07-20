ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A ride on Six Flags Over Texas’ new The Joker rollercoaster wasn’t all fun and games Friday when it stopped unexpectedly in triple digit heat.



Video sent to CBS 11 News from viewer Kory Nelson shows riders appeared to be stopped near the top of the ride in the Texas sun.

Luckily they weren’t stuck for long.

Nelson claimed the coaster was stuck for about 30 minutes but there’s was no official word from Six Flags.

A sensor was to blame, according to Six Flags Communications Manager, Sharon Parker. She said all rides are equipped with sensors that monitor all aspects of the ride cycle. But on “rare occasions, a sensor will send an alert that stops the ride in a safe location.”

Six Flags workers were communicating with riders the entire time, according to Parker and once the ride system was reset, riders were able to return to the loading station. All guests safely exited the ride.

This isn’t the first time The Joker has had issues. Last May eight passengers were rescued after sitting for more than three hours on the ride’s track.

The ride is closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.