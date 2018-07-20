  • CBS 11On Air

(photo credit: Dustin Orona Photography)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Horse racing is cancelled in Grand Prairie this weekend.

Lone Star Park issued a statement Friday evening saying, “Due to the severe heat, with the interest of safety being paramount for the horses and horsemen, Lone Star Park has no choice but to cancel this weekend.”

The horse track said the decision was unanimous between the Texas Racing Commission veterinarian, the state stewards and Lone Star Park officials.

Live racing for the Quarter Horse Season opens Friday, September 19.

