#RCFDperformsNKOTB #WeGotTheRightStuff #lipsyncchallenge (photo credit: Dan Stahl)

ROYSE CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – They may be a little late to the party, but the Royse City Fire Department is making up for it with their newly-shared lip sync video.

It kicks off with a montage set to heavy music, then abruptly goes back to the late 80s with an homage to the The New Kids On The Block.

As their performance flickers from black and white to color, firefighters dance to “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”.

Despite pretty nice production, the firefighters said in their post: “After filming and watching this video we have all decided to stick with our day jobs instead of pursuing a career in singing and dancing.”

The fun video comes after pressure from the community to represent and jump on the lip sync bandwagon.

Well-done!

