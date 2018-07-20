  • CBS 11On Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suspects the FBI says are responsible for the July 19 attempted robbery of Veritex Bank, at 2424 Merrick Street in Fort Worth on Thursday have been arrested.

Three people were initially detained and questioned soon after the attempted robbery.

veritex bank 1 2 Suspects Arrested In Fort Worth Attempted Bank Robbery

Veritex Bank (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Investigators determined one of these individuals was involved in the attempted robbery and the others were released.

On Friday, the second suspect was arrested at a separate location by the FBI and Fort Worth Police.

The FBI is not naming the suspects who have been charged in a criminal complaint, filed in federal court.

Three employees were shot at the bank but all three are expected to survive.

