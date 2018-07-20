  • CBS 11On Air

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Flowers Foods has issued a nationwide recall of Swiss Rolls, as well as a brand of bread. The company says salmonella may be lurking in the products.

The Georgia-based food producer, which features brands such as Wonder Bread, Nature’s Own and Tastykake, voluntarily recalled the Swiss Rolls and bread on Wednesday.

The Swiss Rolls are sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. Perhaps the most far-reaching is Great Value, which is sold by Walmart.

Also recalled was Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread, which was distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Flowers Foods said salmonella could be present in the whey powder used in both recalled products.

