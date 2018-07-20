  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Excessive Heat, Globe Life Park, Hot Weather, hottest game, Local TV, Texas Rangers, triple-digit heat

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – That retractable roof stadium Globe Life Field, due to open in Arlington in 2020, can’t get here soon enough.

The temperature was 107 degrees for the first pitch just after 7 p.m. Friday, when the Rangers played the Cleveland Indians in their first game after the All-Star break.

It was the highest temperature ever at the start of a game at the Texas ballpark, which is in its 25th season — and the second-warmest in the majors this season.

When the Los Angeles Angels hosted the Dodgers on July 7, it was 108 degrees at first pitch, a record for a game in Anaheim, California.

At Texas, there were two games with 106-degree temperatures in 2011 during an extended stretch of warm weather and 100-degree days in North Texas.

There will be extreme heat for the entire series against the Indians.

The expected high on Saturday is 109 degrees, when the teams again play at night, and the forecast for Sunday’s afternoon finale calls for a high of 108.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s