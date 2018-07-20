  • CBS 11On Air

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas unemployment rate improved to 4 percent during June to mirror the nationwide jobless figure.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday announced last month’s statewide jobless figure compares to 4.1 percent in May. The U.S. unemployment rate in May had reached an 18-year low at 3.8 percent before rising during June.

TWC officials say the Midland area had the lowest jobless rate in Texas last month at 2.4 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest jobless rate during June at 7.2 percent.

The jobless rate in the Dallas/Fort Worth area sits at 3.8 percent.

The Texas economy added 27,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in June, which marked 24 consecutive months of employment growth. Commission officials say over the year, Texas added 359,500 jobs for an annual employment growth rate of 2.9 percent.

