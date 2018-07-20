ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are on the hunt for a shoplifter who stuffed some merchandise down her underwear then shuffled out the door without paying.

It happened at a retail store in the 100 block of East I-20.

Arlington police tweeted the following video that shows the woman in action.

Sometimes we just let the video speak for itself….This took place at a retail store in the 100 block of E. I-20. The suspect was confronted outside of the store but did get away with some merchandise. If you recognize this female suspect, contact Det. Blanco at 817-459-6647 pic.twitter.com/scySNUiebP — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) July 20, 2018

Police said the woman was confronted outside of the store but still managed to get away with some stolen goods.

If you recognize her, contact Detective Blanco at 817.459.6647.