Do you recognize this shoplifter?
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are on the hunt for a shoplifter who stuffed some merchandise down her underwear then shuffled out the door without paying.
It happened at a retail store in the 100 block of East I-20.
Arlington police tweeted the following video that shows the woman in action.
Police said the woman was confronted outside of the store but still managed to get away with some stolen goods.
If you recognize her, contact Detective Blanco at 817.459.6647.