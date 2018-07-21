CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill police are searching for a suspect who approached a woman walking to a convenience store, threatened her with a pistol and then sexually assaulted her late Friday evening.

At around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated sexual assault involving a weapon in the 200 block of South Clark Road. It was there that officers met with a 23-year-old woman.

The woman told police she was walking to a convenience store when she was approached by a man who convinced her to walk with him. He then led her to a nearby field and displayed a pistol, demanding that she undress.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene on foot. The suspect was not found after officers searched the area.

The suspect is described as a black male between 18 and 22 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches, and has a slim build. He’s clean-shaven with a short Afro-style haircut. He also has two tattoos on both his arms. He was wearing a black shirt, dark-colored jeans and an American flag bandana.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the case to call them at 972.291.5181.