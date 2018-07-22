DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was arrested and charged with intoxication assault after striking a Dallas city worker late Saturday evening, leaving him in critical condition.

Police say the 50-year-old city employee was completing work in the 800 block of South Good Latimer Expressway at around 11:45 p.m. when he was struck by a driver. He was standing behind his city vehicle and was wearing a reflective traffic vest at the time of the incident.

The worker was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Daisy Smith, fled the scene and pulled over about a mile away from the incident. Police say she first called relatives and a friend and then called 911. She reported her location about 20 minutes after the accident.

Smith was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for intoxication assault. She is currently in Dallas County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.