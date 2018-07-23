  • CBS 11On Air

BURNET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Eight people were hurt but all 14 aboard a vintage World War II plane survived after the aircraft crashed while taking off from a small Central Texas airport.

Burnet County authorities say seven people were treated for minor injuries and one person was hospitalized in San Antonio for treatment of burns as the C-47 aircraft crashed at the Burnet Municipal Airport.

wwii plane crash 14 Aboard Vintage World War II Plane Escape Texas Crash

(credit: Matt Gallagher)

The aircraft is part of the vintage fleet of the Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force. The group’s president, Bob Stevenik, says the twin-engine transport plane named the Bluebonnet Belle was built in 1944 and is a total loss. It had been headed Saturday to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for an airshow.

Federal transportation and aviation officials are investigating.

Burnet is about 50 miles northwest of Austin.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

