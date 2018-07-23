  • CBS 11On Air

BRANSON, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has begun their effort to retrieve a duck boat that sank while carrying tourists on a southern Missouri lake during powerful winds, killing 17 people.

Divers are swimming down to the Ride the Ducks boat and hope to connect it to a crane, which will lift it to the surface.

duck boat retrieval 1 Coast Guard Begins Effort To Raise Duck Boat That Sank Killing 17

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The boat went down Thursday evening in Table Rock Lake on the edge of the tourist town of Branson after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds. The boat is submerged in 80 feet of water.

Nine of the people who died belonged to one Indiana family. Others killed came from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Divers already have recovered a video-recording device that was aboard the boat, although it’s unclear whether it was working when the boat capsized or whether any data can be retrieved. The recorder is headed to the National Transportation Safety Board lab in Washington, D.C.

Keith Holloway, an NTSB spokesman, said it was unclear what the recorder captured, including whether it recorded audio.

Steve Paul, owner of the Test Drive Technologies inspection service in the St. Louis area, has said he issued a written report in August 2017 for Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, after inspecting two dozen boats. In the report, he explained why the vessels’ engines — and pumps that remove water from their hulls — might fail in inclement weather.

duck boat 1002924798 Coast Guard Begins Effort To Raise Duck Boat That Sank Killing 17

A Ride The Ducks World War II DUKW boat is seen at Ride The Ducks on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. (credit: Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

Paul said he won’t know if the boat that sank is one that he inspected until it has been recovered from the lake.

Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, hasn’t responded to questions about Paul’s concerns.

Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, said the company is assisting authorities with the rescue effort and that the accident last week was the company’s first in more than 40 years of operation in Branson.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

