HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Houston have released a composite sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot to death while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning at Texas Medical Center. Police have said the shooter rode past Hausknecht, then turned around and opened fire.

UPDATE #2: Composite sketch just completed of the suspect wanted in yesterday's killing of Dr. Hausknecht at 6600 Main. Suspect description remains same. If you recognize this male, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. CS reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQII98t7Ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 21, 2018

The suspect sketch released over the weekend depicts a man wearing glasses and a cap. Police have also released surveillance photos, taken from a distance, that appear to show the bicyclists crossing paths.

Authorities are investigating whether the killing was targeted or random.

Hausknecht treated Bush in February 2000 for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness while visiting Florida.

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

Mr. Bush said he was “deeply saddened” by Hausknecht’s death and sent his condolences to his family and colleagues.

