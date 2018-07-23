  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deputy Bryan Bowman, driving slow, florida, Local TV, Marion County Sheriff's Office, tortoise

MARION COUNTY, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A very patient Florida Sheriff’s Deputy got behind a very slow mover but did not pull anyone over for the inconvenience.

In a video shared on Facebook by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bryan Bowman can be seen talking about a slow moving “guy” who shouldn’t even be on the roadway that turned out to be a tortoise.

“The nerve of this guy. He’s literally going one mile per hour in a 30 per mile zone,” said Bowman into the camera.

Soon the deputy would turn his camera on the culprit, a tortoise, on it’s way to somewhere, just not fast enough.

screen shot 2018 07 23 at 2 33 27 pm Deputy Drives Behind Tortoise: Come On Grandpa, Ive Got Places To Be

tortoise in the road (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

“The guy’s easily a hundred, he shouldn’t be on the roadway to begin with. I tried to talk to him and he snapped at me,” joked Bowman. “I don’t know what this guy’s deal is! Come on grandpa, I’ve got placed to be. Everyone drives slow with a cop car behind them, can’t get nowhere on time.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s