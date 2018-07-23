MARION COUNTY, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – A very patient Florida Sheriff’s Deputy got behind a very slow mover but did not pull anyone over for the inconvenience.

In a video shared on Facebook by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Bryan Bowman can be seen talking about a slow moving “guy” who shouldn’t even be on the roadway that turned out to be a tortoise.

“The nerve of this guy. He’s literally going one mile per hour in a 30 per mile zone,” said Bowman into the camera.

Soon the deputy would turn his camera on the culprit, a tortoise, on it’s way to somewhere, just not fast enough.

“The guy’s easily a hundred, he shouldn’t be on the roadway to begin with. I tried to talk to him and he snapped at me,” joked Bowman. “I don’t know what this guy’s deal is! Come on grandpa, I’ve got placed to be. Everyone drives slow with a cop car behind them, can’t get nowhere on time.”