FORT WORTH (Hoodline) – Craving chicken? Then, you’re in luck. We’ve found the freshest eateries in Fort Worth to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time that you’re in the mood for chicken, whether it’s mesquite grilled or on a sandwich.

Pollo Regio

951 North Beach Street, Fossil Park

Pollo Regio is a Mexican eatery that offers mesquite-grilled chicken and more. It’s a Texas chain with most of its locations in the Metroplex.

On the menu, offerings include a whole chicken, chicken soup, the chicken Monterrey platter (seasoned chicken breast with cheese and pico de gallo on top, served with rice, beans and side salad), chicken mole (served with rice and tortillas), chicken quesadillas, chicken burritos and more.

Pollo Regio has one review on Yelp thus far. Eric W. wrote, “The chicken has been hit or miss (mostly hit), but, on occasion, I did end up with a slightly dry bird. The flavor is still great, but when you know what a fresh, juicy chicken can be, to get even a slightly dry one is a bit of a bummer.”

Pollo Regio is open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Pollos La Pullita

1600 Northwest 25th Street, North Side

Pollos La Pullita is serving up wood-fired chicken, chicken wings, ribs and more. This is the restaurant group’s third location, after the ones in Arlington and Garland.

On the menu, meals range from personal chicken portions to half a chicken, a whole chicken and even two whole chickens. You can also score burritos, flautas, tortas, quesadillas and tacos.

Pollos La Pullita has received two reviews thus far, which give it a 5-star rating on Yelp.

Gaby G. reviewed the eatery on July 1 and wrote, “I loved the food. I tried the delicious wood-fired chicken, accompanied by authentic Mexican charro beans. I also had rice and a variety of sauces.”

Tiger A. noted, “Took the family and had the chicken and the ribs. Endless aguas frescas were a bonus to the great food and salsa bar. Only downside would have to be the temperature in the building. Texas is hot, and the open-flamed grill probably doesn’t help the situation. It’s a must-have if you like grilled chicken and/or ribs!”

Pollos La Pullita is open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

Super Chix

1217 Eighth Avenue, Suite 115, Near Southside

Super Chix is a fast food joint that offers chicken sandwiches, tenders and frozen custard. This is the local chain’s fifth location.

On the menu, you’ll see several sandwich options, from simple breaded chicken with kosher pickles to the Nashville Hot (with hot dipping sauce) and the Cordon Bleu (with ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard). You can also score chicken tenders, grilled sandwiches and hand-cut fries. Round out your meal with a frozen custard or a shake.

Super Chix has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp.

Ashley H. reviewed Super Chix on July 12 and said, “The food was all amazing. The chicken didn’t even need any of the delicious sauce choices they offer. It held its own. The chips were super fresh even being takeout, and the custard was unreal.”

Tony A. noted, “Great service. Food is amazing. It’s a nice change from Chick-fil-A. I’ve gotten the Nashville hot sandwich, the barbecue sandwich and the simple sandwich. All top notch!”

Super Chix is open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.