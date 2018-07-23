Filed Under:Animals, Granbury, grass fire, Local TV, Second Chance Farms, Special Needs, Texas, Volunteers

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a frantic evacuation during a grass fire near Granbury Monday afternoon.

screen shot 2018 07 23 at 4 28 05 pm Help Pours In For Texas Special Needs Animal Farm During Approaching Grass Fire

Granbury grass fire (Chopper11)

The fire got within 200 yards of Second Chance Farms.

second chance farms 2 Help Pours In For Texas Special Needs Animal Farm During Approaching Grass Fire

It’s a place for special needs animals that are blind, deaf or missing a limb.

The farm’s owner saw the smoke and sent out alerts and a Facebook post calling for help to get the 100 or so animals to safety.

“And help came from all over,” said Sandi Walker.  “We had, I don’t know, a line maybe about a mile long of cars, trucks, trailers.  They came to load horses, donkeys, whatever they could.” 

Volunteers are returning the animals to the farm and the power was being turned back on Monday night.

