GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a frantic evacuation during a grass fire near Granbury Monday afternoon.

The fire got within 200 yards of Second Chance Farms.

It’s a place for special needs animals that are blind, deaf or missing a limb.

The farm’s owner saw the smoke and sent out alerts and a Facebook post calling for help to get the 100 or so animals to safety.

“And help came from all over,” said Sandi Walker. “We had, I don’t know, a line maybe about a mile long of cars, trucks, trailers. They came to load horses, donkeys, whatever they could.”

Volunteers are returning the animals to the farm and the power was being turned back on Monday night.