GREENVILLE, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Carolina dentist’s submission in the viral dance challenge based on Drake’s latest No. 1 hit has a lot of potential patients in their feelings.

Dr. Rich Constantine uploaded his take on the “In My Feelings” challenge, a dance craze originated by Instagram comedian TheShiggyShow. Called “In My Fillings,” the video has amassed more than 45 million views since it went up on July 19.

The video on Constantine Dental’s Facebook page has more than 174,000 comments, many from people willing to inflict some damage to their mouths and travel to South Carolina to avail of Constantine’s dentistry services.

Lest anyone think the Greenville dentist would like to attract anything other than new patients, Constantine cautions he’s been happily married for 13 years.

“We could have never expected for it to take off like it did,” he said after the post went viral. “Until the other day I was just known for some wedding dancing and doing dance battles with my wife Trish at home in the living room.”

Ultimately the dentist said that besides having a little fun, the goal of the video was to make “people realize that going to the dentist can be fun.” We’re not sure if people will have those “feelings” about “fillings”… but “A” for effort.

