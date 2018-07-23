DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of killing Dallas Police officer Jamie Givens in an interstate crash was placed back in custody Monday, after prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, was re-booked into the Dallas County Jail, pending the completion of a hearing regarding his original bond.

According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, Breedlove’s bond of $75,000 for Intoxication Manslaughter of a Peace Officer, came with court ordered conditions.

Breedlove would have to wear an electronic ankle monitor, submit to drug urinalysis and have a car ignition interlocking device attached to his vehicle, requiring him to submit and pass an alcohol level test. According to the D.A.’s Office, Breedlove was allowed to post bond and leave custody prior to submitting to the conditions.

Monday, Judge Jeanine Howard revoked Breedlove’s bond, pending the completion of the hearing. The hearing reconvenes Tuesday morning.

Here is the complete statement from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office:

“On July 21, 2018, my office filed a motion to require certain conditions of bond be imposed prior to Adrian Breedlove’s release on bond for the offense of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, after the fatal crash in which Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jamie Givens was killed. That motion was granted in part, and denied in part, including setting a bond lower than was requested by my office in the case.

The Criminal Law Magistrate who arraigned the defendant ordered that certain conditions of bond be imposed, including, that he be held for electronic monitoring. Unfortunately, Mr. Breedlove was released from custody prior to those conditions of bond being imposed.

This morning prosecutors with my office filed a motion to hold Mr. Breedlove’s bond insufficient so that conditions of bond are in place to ensure the safety of the community and the defendant’s appearance at trial. Amongst those conditions are that Mr. Breedlove will be monitored as part of the Dallas County ELM program; he must submit to random urinalysis; he must not operate a motor vehicle without an interlock device; he will be required to submit to alcohol monitoring using a Soberlink device; he must not possess a deadly weapon; he must submit to a curfew restrictions; and he must submit to certain evaluations prior to release in the case. Currently Mr. Breedlove’s bond has been held insufficient in the case.

Our office is deeply saddened by the senseless death of one of Dallas’ finest and will do everything the law allows to seek justice in this case.”