Grapevine Lake rescue (Chopper11)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and son who were pulled out of Lake Grapevine last week have died.

The fire department said the mother saw her son – 13-year-old Aiden Rock – struggling in the water last week.

But when she went in to help him, she ended up needing help, too.

Neither the mom nor her son were wearing life jackets.

“Again, no life jackets,” said Assistant Fire Chief John Sherwood the day it happened. “We can’t stress that enough that wearing a life jacket when we’re in and around water is imperative for your safety.”

Four people have died in Grapevine Lake since Mother’s Day, which is double the amount of drownings there in 2017.

At least six people have drowned at Lake Grapevine since May.

 

 

