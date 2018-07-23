WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating after residents in a Waxahachie subdivision went without water for a day and a half in the brutal Texas heat.

It happened Sunday in the Emerald Forest subdivision where nearly 200 people live.

Their water supplier, Carroll Water Company, is the same firm that received complaints last month after homeowners in a nearby subdivision showed us their water turned brown.

As for the new complaint, Julie Davis said she and her family had to rely on bottled water.

She worried about their animals. “We have chickens, goats, dogs, and neighbors have cows and horses and they can’t live without water, and what was it, 110 degrees yesterday?”

It’s a similar story for Davis’ neighbor Kenny Clemons, who says their family pool proved to be a big help. “Luckily, we have a swimming pool so we’ve been able to flush the toilet. Not everyone else has been able to do that.”

An employee from the Carroll Water Company told CBS11 Monday afternoon that the deep water well suffered a mechanical failure Sunday afternoon. “The well pump in the ground went out, nothing we can do to stop that.”

The employee, identified only as Patty, said the water would return in the evening.

A TCEQ spokesman said Monday afternoon the company repaired the failed pump and was in the process of filling the ground water tanks.

Davis told us the water went back on at 6:30.

Residents must boil their water before drinking it until further notice.

Until the ground water tanks are refilled and the water is turned back on, residents tell me they credit their neighbors and the community as a whole for helping them during their time of need.

The fire department went from house to house to give residents water for their livestock.

Clemons said, “You’ve seen how hot it is outside. It’s definitely been a big help.”

It was last month, Carroll Water Company received complaints from residents in the nearby Spanish Grant Subdivision after their water turned brown.

Davis said she is happy to know the state is investigating.