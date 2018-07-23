  • CBS 11On Air

by Erin Jones | CBS11
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As candlelight illuminated faces at a vigil for fallen officer Senior Corporal Jamie Givens, emotions were hard to hide.

Seated in the front row, Dolores Givens listened to stories about her son. They showed the impact he made on the Dallas Police Department and the community he served.

“Jamie was large in stature, but had an even bigger heart,” DPD traffic officer Kevin Nickel said.

Nickel said he worked with Givens the last two years and that he had a soft spot for the elderly and veterans, often letting them out of tickets.

“He’d say ah never mind I’ll get the next one you know,” Nickel said. “That’s the heart he had.”

avigil1 Vigil For Dallas Officer Killed In Line Of Duty Months Before Retirement

Vigil for DPD Senior Corporal Jamie Givens (Erin Jones – CBS11)

“I worked many state fairs with Jamie,” Casey Clark said. “There wasn’t a kid who walked by that Jamie wouldn’t let sit on his motorcycle or take a picture and he always had that big Jamie Given’s smile.”

Monday a crowd stood heartbroken over the loss of the veteran police officer who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. He was doing a police escort for a fellow office who died from cancer when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

“The day before he drove all the way to Mississippi and back late that night and then showed up at detail at 5:00 a.m. to do the escort,” Nickel said. “That was the kind of man he was.”

Givens was set to retire in just a few months. The Harley Davidson he’d bought for himself as a present was just delivered today to a DPD station.

This should have been a time of celebration, but instead his family will soon be laying their loved one to rest. Given’s funeral will take place Friday.

