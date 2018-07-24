  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2nd Lt. Kayla Freeman, Alabama National Guard's 1-169th Aviation Battalion, Col. Christine Knighton, Fort Hood, Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, the Alabama National Guard
Retired Col. Christine Knighton pins aviator wings on 2nd Lt. Kayla Freeman at Freeman's graduation from the Army Aviation school, June 21, 2018, at Fort Rucker, Alabama. (Photo Credit: 1st. Lt. Jermaine Thurston via army.mil)
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has made history as the first black female pilot in the state National Guard’s history. News outlets report that 2nd Lt. Kayla Freeman of Huntsville graduated from Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation School last month, following her 2016 graduation from Tuskegee University where she was enrolled in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Freeman’s aviator wings were pinned by retired Col. Christine Knighton, the second black woman in the Department of Defense to earn aviator wings and the first from Georgia. Freeman says Knighton has inspired her since the young lieutenant’s days at college; saying “it was only right” to have her do the pinning.

Her assignment as a black female pilot was also applauded by Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, the Alabama National Guard’s first female general and the first female to serve as adjutant general for the state.

“We take the ideals of equal opportunity very seriously and we’re extremely proud of 2nd Lt. Freeman’s achievements,” Gordon said in an Army news release. “She is further proof that we don’t see race or gender in the Alabama Guard, we see soldiers and airmen and their potential.”

Freeman is currently at Fort Hood where she is preparing to deploy to the Middle East as a platoon leader in the Alabama National Guard’s 1-169th Aviation Battalion. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s