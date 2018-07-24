FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The new and still under construction Texas Health Hospital Frisco hit a milestone today — construction is now at the halfway mark.

The new hospital building still has a long way to go, but when the faculty is complete it’s expected to be a crowing jewel in the ever-growing Frisco community.

The 20-acre campus cost about $270 million to build. When complete it will house 140 beds, a brain institute, cancer center, state of the art rehabilitation center and pediatrics unit.

The new hospital and medical office complex is a collaboration between Texas Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay Berdans said, “We want to partner, and have been partnering, with a number of organizations in the community to make sure that we join the fabric of the community and add it’s richness.”

UT Southwestern President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky is excited about what the new facility means to the city of Frisco and Collin County. “Really to envision the opportunity they will provide for our two organizations, our physicians and the entire teams, to work together to provide outstanding care to the people of this community and the surrounding areas,” he said.

The 325,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.