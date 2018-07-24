DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas couple still recovering from a brutal attack captured on video wants to see security improvements in their Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Six juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16 remain in custody while Dallas Police build their case against the robbery suspects.

Tuesday, a young couple who was beaten and robbed, expressed concern that the teenagers won’t spend significant time behind bars despite the violent attack they suffered which was caught on camera.

Garrett and Caroline Scharton say they are still traumatized from what happened over the weekend when they were walking their dog outside their town home just off Davis Street and robbed at gunpoint by a group of males and females with at least two guns.

Security camera video of the assault has upset a lot of people who’ve seen it, even the mother of one of the suspects who contacted the victims yesterday to apologize for her son.

The Scharton’s say Dallas Police detectives warned them not to expect the teens to be sentenced to jail for a long period of time.

“Basically that very few juvenile cases get tried even fewer are actually prosecuted and sentenced and that the likelihood of this going to trial or them serving any time are slim to none,” said Caroline Scharton.

The couple now wants to see a gated entry added to their new neighborhood which they no longer feel safe without.

“We are going to get a gate or we are going to move,” said Garrett Scharton. “This isn’t the city we want. This isn’t the city that we signed up for.”