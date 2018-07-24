  • CBS 11On Air

World Santa Congress (CBS Newspath)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBSDFW.COM) – Braving Europe’s heatwave, more than 150 Santas from around the world donned their heavy suits and full beards at their annual conference in Denmark.

As the 61st World Santa Claus Congress kicked off in Copenhagen, many of the delegates – from countries as far away as Japan and the United States – seemed to enjoy the cooling winds at sea as they took a boat trip in Copenhagen.

The first day of the three-day event saw the Santas visit the Little Mermaid statue during a parade.

“Santa’s Christmas wish is for peace in the world. It is a very difficult time and Santa loves everyone. So now it’s time for everyone to love each other,” one of the Santas, Dave, from the United States said.

