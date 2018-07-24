DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jury selection begins Tuesday in the murder trial for a man who has been accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his children. Faustino Valdez was extradited from Mexico, where he fled after law enforcement officials charged him with murdering 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa.

Espinosa was reported as missing just after Christmas 2015. Her SUV was found abandoned in a Pleasant Grove apartment complex with her purse still inside. She was headed to work at NorthPark Center, located about 25 minutes away from her home, but never made it to the mall.

The woman’s body was discovered two months later underneath a bridge in southeast Dallas.

Espinosa’s house had recently burned down, and she had been temporarily living with Valdez.

Valdez initially told authorities that he kissed Espinosa goodbye and never saw her again. However, shortly after Espinosa’s disappearance, Valdez also vanished. He was eventually located last summer, in Mexico. It is believed that Valdez fled the country to avoid being arrested.

The suspect was picked up during an immigration raid. He was using a fake name.