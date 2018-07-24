DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Department of Public Safety special agents shot a man who approached them with a gun in Dallas Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to authorities, special agents with Texas DPS were working on a case at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Adleta Boulevard at around 11 a.m. While they were parked at a nearby parking lot, a white SUV pulled up behind the agents’ vehicle, blocking them in.

Authorities say a man exited the SUV with a handgun and approached the DPS agents. The agents feared for their lives and fired their weapons, striking the armed man.

Two other people inside the SUV were taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered from the man who was struck.

The armed man was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.