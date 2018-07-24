FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The triple-digit heat wave that hit North Texas last week, reached dangerous levels, especially for some of the most vulnerable who can’t easily find shelter or shade.

A Fort Worth restaurant owner is hoping a small gesture she has extended to help cool off the homeless, turns into a snowball of goodwill.

Mary Perez, the owner of Enchiladas Ole off Sylvania Drive, has opened her doors to offer a cold drink, a snack and air conditioning for free to anyone who needs it.

“People in Fort Worth are kind and loving and friendly. It’s what we do,” said Perez.

Perez said she’s been offering up space inside her restaurant as a cooling off spot for the past week, and every day she has a steady stream of guests who come off the street looking for a respite from the heat.

“It’s just showing people that you care, and you can see it in their demeanor immediately,” she said.

She said she hopes her act of kindness inspires other business in the area to do the same, and make sure no one in their community falls victim to the summer heat.

“Just come on in. Have some lemonade, and chips and salsa on us. Stay here all day if you want.”