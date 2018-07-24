DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Uber passengers were rushed to the hospital after being shot outside an Exxon off W. Northwest Highway in Dallas.

According to police, the gunman was not aiming for them.

It started around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of W. Northwest Highway.

Police found a man who said he and a woman were driving when someone in a white Chevy Malibu began shooting at them from behind.

The victim stopped his vehicle just before the Walton Walker overpass where he and the woman ran inside the Exxon Gas Station. The victim asked the clerk to lock the doors.

“She said I really don’t know,” said store clerk Martin Khokar. “So I just put the door locked, and put them in a corner, and said you are safe, relax, nobody can come inside.”

Police said the suspect then circled around the gas station several times before returning back to the victim’s vehicle where he shot several more rounds into the vehicle.

The suspect also shot into a white Mercedes driven by an Uber driver. The two passengers were shot but have non-life threatening injuries.

There was a third vehicle damaged by bullets but but the driver was not injured.

Police are looking for the shooter. They have not released a description.