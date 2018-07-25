ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jonathan Boyd, City of Allen Assistant Fire Chief of Operations, is being promoted to be the city’s next fire chief effective August 4.

Boyd has served as Assistant Chief of Operations since 2012 and brings extensive education and experience of the department into his new role, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

“Jon is the perfect fit to continue the department’s high-level of service and excellence that’s been recognized nationwide,” said City Manager Peter Vargas. “He has been instrumental in leading many innovative training protocols, service improvements, and growth-related expansion efforts over the years.”

Boyd began his career with the City of Allen Fire Department in 1996, promoting to Division Chief in 2005 and Assistant Chief of Operations in 2012. In his role as Assistant Chief, he managed a $14 million operations budget with oversight of 98 employees. He instituted team-based EMS training using a simulation mannequin. This training resulted in a 25 percent decrease in time spent on-scene while improving overall quality of care and survivability. Boyd worked with a team to change dispatch procedures and implement new technology that reduced call processing time from over two minutes to 22 seconds on average. He also created a new leadership development program that works to prepare employees physically and mentally in service to the community.

“I believe excellence is accomplished through continuous improvement. It takes constant review of practices and procedures to refine and adapt to changes in service demand. It also takes an excellent team with those who have a desire to do more than they have to so the organization can move together to the next level,” said Boyd.

As Division Chief, Boyd managed the implementation of new radio system, computer-aided dispatch, and records management system. He has been involved with all aspects of fire station construction, equipment purchasing, training and employee relations. Following his early training as a firefighter and paramedic, he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs from the University of North Texas (UNT) in 2011 and received his Master of Public Affairs from UNT in 2013. He graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program of the National Fire Academy in 2017.

Boyd said, “The City of Allen is a community driven by excellence. Through dedication to public service and an unwavering focus on our mission, I plan to continue our department’s history of innovative leadership in fire service and outstanding service to our community.”

Boyd will serve as the third fire chief in Allen since the department was formalized by City Council in 1963. He has been a resident of Allen since 2005 with his wife Amanda, son JD, and daughter Meg.