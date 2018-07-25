LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday announced that former secretaries Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will appear on drama’s fifth season premiere on October 7.

CBS said that star Tea Leoni, in her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, seeks their advice.

Clinton tweeted that it was wonderful to spend some time on the set.

It was wonderful to spend some time with the team from @MadamSecretary on set in Brooklyn with a few former colleagues. Mark your calendars for October 7th! https://t.co/8GdHBx4T7Q — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 24, 2018

Albright previously appeared on the show during its second season.

Clinton was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Powell was President George W. Bush’s top diplomat, and Albright was the first woman to become secretary of state, during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

