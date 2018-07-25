  • CBS 11On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday announced that former secretaries Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will appear on drama’s fifth season premiere on October 7.

CBS said that star Tea Leoni, in her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, seeks their advice.

Clinton tweeted that it was wonderful to spend some time on the set.

Albright previously appeared on the show during its second season.

Clinton was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Powell was President George W. Bush’s top diplomat, and Albright was the first woman to become secretary of state, during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

