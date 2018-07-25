DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD will start the 2018-2019 school year on Monday, August 20.

To help parents have a smooth first day of school, the district has set up two hotlines to answer questions and provide back-to-school information such as: enrollment, bus routes, immunization requirements, school locations, school hours, and more.

The hotlines are a one-stop shop, which allows parents to call one number and get quick and reliable information in English or Spanish.

Parents may call the Dallas ISD Parent Hotline to ask questions prior to the first day of school by calling the Parent Hotline at (972) 925-5555.

Hours are as follows:

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through Aug. 3)

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (starting Aug. 6)

During the first week of school, Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, parents may call the Back-to-School Hotline at (972) 925-KIDS (5437), hours will be as follows:

6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 20 and 21

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 22-24

Parents can also find back-to-school related information here.