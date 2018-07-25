DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge has stopped the bond release of a 25-year-old man accused of causing the death of Dallas Police Officer Jaime Givens.

This despite an attempt by the District Attorney’s office to raise his bond.

Adrian Breedlove slammed his SUV into Officer Givens on Sunday, killing the veteran officer.

Breedlove was set for release on bond with an ankle monitor, as he faces an intoxication manslaughter charge. But a judge has ordered Breedlove into a Crisis Stabilization Program for psychiatric evaluation.

Sources told CBS 11 News that Breedlove has made suicidal statements.

Efforts to get comments from his legal counsel were unsuccessful.