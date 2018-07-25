DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The new CEO of the Dallas Mavericks is bringing breakfast to police on Wednesday morning. It is an effort to recognize the lives of officers and civilians that were lost during the week of July 7, 2016 — when an ambush on police occurred after a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas.

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall wants everyone to wear black and blue on Wednesday, and tweet using #BB725, all in an effort to promote unity between local communities and law enforcement officers. But the call for unity is still making some people upset.

That is because the grassroots effort also recognizes two civilians who were killed at the hands of police that week.

Marshall started this movement two years ago, after five Dallas police officers were killed during the ambush attack, which came after a protest over the deaths of two black men, Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. Both men were killed by police officers in other cities across the country during that same week.

According to Marshall, those two men died because they were black. The five Dallas officers who died were killed because they wore blue. Those colors are the basis of Marshall’s movement, but the Dallas Police Department has stated that some officers may be offended by the combination of police deaths and police shootings.

Despite this, Marshall will hold a moment of silence outside of the Dallas Police Department headquarters on Wednesday morning, followed by a breakfast for the officers. The new Mavericks CEO will also be presenting a donation of $7,250 to the department.