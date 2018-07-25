GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teen started a slime business last year that’s set to rake in six figures this year.

Samantha Zumwalt, 15, started “Samantha’s Slime Shop” with her mom.

“The first month I got one order, the next month, I got 3-5 orders,” says Zumwalt.

Their Garland house is stocked with hundreds of jars of slime, in a rainbow of colors and scents. “Cotton Candy Twist” is the number one seller.

Other concoctions include “Unicorn baby barf,” “Peanut Butter Cookie Dough,” and “Mermaid Kisses.”

There are around 100 different slimes to choose from.

Customers can buy them on Amazon, Etsy, and in-person. They cost $3 – $17 dollars. Samantha says the slime is so popular because it’s fun and relaxing.

“Whenever you’re angry or stressed out, you can just squeeze slime and let it all go. Or you can play with slime to get your mind off a big test,” says Zumwalt.

Her business also gives back to help with wounded warriors and cancer survivors. So far, it’s donated around $1,500 hundred dollars in proceeds.