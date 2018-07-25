OXNARD, California (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Unlike other sports organizations, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t distanced themselves from Papa John’s after founder and CEO John Schnatter was ousted over a racial slur.

Schnatter was already under fire for suggesting last year that the pizza company’s sluggish sales were a result of the controversy surrounding the anthem protests by NFL players.

Jerry Jones, who has had a close relationship with Schnatter, said at training camp Wednesday, the Cowboys couldn’t cut ties with the company because of an ownership stake in Papa John’s stores.

Stephen Jones said the team was linked to 50 stores in the Dallas area.

“I regret that for John,” Jerry Jones said. “But at the end of the day we’ve got too many people, too many customers, too many people that we just need to do as good as we can do under the circumstances.”

