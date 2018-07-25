  • CBS 11On Air

FRISCO (AP) – Dallas Stars forward Mattias Janmark has signed a $2.3 million contract for the 2018-19 season.

Janmark was a restricted free agent before the deal announced Wednesday by the team.

After missing all of 2016-17 because of a preseason knee injury, the 25-year-old Swede played 81 games last season for the Stars. He had 19 goals and 15 assists, including two shorthanded goals and four game-winning goals.

General manager Jim Nill said Janmark is a strong and versatile player who always makes his presence felt when on the ice.

Janmark had 15 goals and 14 assists in 73 games as a rookie in 2015-16. He also had two goals and three assists in 12 playoff games.

