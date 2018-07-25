  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – That soccer ball Russian President Vladimir gifted to President Donald Trump during the Helsinki Summit on Monday, July 16 may have had a bug in it after all.

But it’s not what you’re thinking.

gettyimages 1000196438 e1532563542542 Putin Soccer Ball Gift To Trump May Have Had Microchip

President Donald Trump (L) throws a soccer ball to his wife after receiving it by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. – The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an “extraordinary relationship” and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Adidas, the company that made the soccer ball, said it’s a “smart soccer ball” with a computer chip, camera and wireless transmitter built into it.

The U.S. Secret Service says the ball went through a security screening just like all gives the president receives.

After the Russian leader tossed it to Trump following their Finland summit, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a Putin critic — tweeted that he’d have it checked for listening devices.

Trump said he would give the red-and-white ball to his 12-year-old son, Barron, a soccer fan.

gettyimages 1000196554 Putin Soccer Ball Gift To Trump May Have Had Microchip

First Lady Melania Trump holds a soccer ball during a joint press conference of the US and Russian Presidents after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. – The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an “extraordinary relationship” and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI /AFP/Getty Images)

Graham said he’d “never allow it in the White House.” The White House had no update Wednesday on the ball’s status.

