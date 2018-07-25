WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – That soccer ball Russian President Vladimir gifted to President Donald Trump during the Helsinki Summit on Monday, July 16 may have had a bug in it after all.

But it’s not what you’re thinking.

Adidas, the company that made the soccer ball, said it’s a “smart soccer ball” with a computer chip, camera and wireless transmitter built into it.

The U.S. Secret Service says the ball went through a security screening just like all gives the president receives.

After the Russian leader tossed it to Trump following their Finland summit, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a Putin critic — tweeted that he’d have it checked for listening devices.

Trump said he would give the red-and-white ball to his 12-year-old son, Barron, a soccer fan.

Graham said he’d “never allow it in the White House.” The White House had no update Wednesday on the ball’s status.

