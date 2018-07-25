DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his challenger this November, Rep. Beto O’Rourke plan to have a series of debates.

Sen. Cruz invited Rep. O’Rourke Wednesday to take part in five debates on different issues beginning in August and going into October.

The first would happen in Dallas. The others would be in McAllen, San Antonio, Houston and Lubbock.

The O’Rourke campaign said it’s looking forward to working out the details with the Cruz campaign.

During the second quarter of this year, O’Rourke announced he raised $10.4 million and has more than $14 million cash on hand.

Cruz reported that his campaign raised nearly $4.6 million during the second quarter and has nearly $10.5 million cash on hand.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson is a veteran analyst and says the money O’Rourke has raised will have an impact. “He’s going to be able to go toe to toe with Cruz until the end of the general election, which Democrats are not usually able to do.”

Jillson says O’Rourke may have cash and crowds, “But whether he can prevail in a red state is doubtful. It’s going to be a great race, but if I was betting the rent money, it would still be with Cruz.”