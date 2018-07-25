  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:debates, Local TV, November Election, Sen. Ted Cruz. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Senate Race, Texas, Texas Election 2018
Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his challenger this November, Rep. Beto O’Rourke plan to have a series of debates.

Sen. Cruz invited Rep. O’Rourke Wednesday to take part in five debates on different issues beginning in August and going into October.

The first would happen in Dallas.  The others would be in McAllen, San Antonio, Houston and Lubbock.

The O’Rourke campaign said it’s looking forward to working out the details with the Cruz campaign.

During the second quarter of this year, O’Rourke announced he raised $10.4 million and has more than $14 million cash on hand.

Cruz reported that his campaign raised nearly $4.6 million during the second quarter and has nearly $10.5 million cash on hand.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson is a veteran analyst and says the money O’Rourke has raised will have an impact. “He’s going to be able to go toe to toe with Cruz until the end of the general election, which Democrats are not usually able to do.”

Jillson says O’Rourke may have cash and crowds, “But whether he can prevail in a red state is doubtful. It’s going to be a great race, but if I was betting the rent money, it would still be with Cruz.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s