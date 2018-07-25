DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The public visitation for fallen Dallas police Senior Corporal Jamie Givens happened Wednesday evening at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

“We’re touched by his sacrifice and saddened by the loss,” Prestonwood Baptist Church Associate Minister Pastor Dr. Charles Herbert said.

“If you never met Jamie you missed one great opportunity,” Bill Crouch said.

Crouch is forever thankful for he didn’t miss out as he brought flowers for his friend.

“He was one heck of a guy,” Crouch said.

Crouch said he first met Givens while he was on mounted patrol riding in Oak Cliff, behind Crouch’s business.

“Every time they’d come right behind our shop that horse would turn in, right there at the back of the door and Jamie would say hey, the beggar’s here,” Crouch said. “We used to keep apples in fridge for his horse.”

It led to a deep friendship. Crouch was supposed to celebrate Givens’ retirement soon. He’d just bought him a riding jacket to go with a Harley Givens bought himself as a present.

Last weekend, a suspected drunk driver hit the motorcycle officer. Givens was working a funeral procession for another officer who died of cancer.

“He was dedicated to service and dedicated to his family,” Lt. James Hammond said.

Hammond didn’t know Givens personally, but as fellow law enforcement he felt he needed to attend Given’s visitation.

“It’s important we show support for those even if they’re not in our department,” Hammond said. “You want to come and pay respects not only to the officer but to the man.”