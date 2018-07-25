Little Lucas Hernandez's body was found 20 miles away from the home where many believe he suffered horrendous abuse. (photo credit: Facebook)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A group of volunteers who helped search for a 5-year-old Wichita boy who was later found dead plans to start a charter of a nationally known Texas-based search organization.

Sheila Medlam and Julie La Force spent countless hours leading searches for Lucas Hernandez, who was missing more than three months before his body was found in May.

The Texas EquuSearch group came to Wichita to help with the search. It is a mounted search and recovery team with more than 1,000 members available to search worldwide for missing persons.

EquuSearch founder Tim Miller says he was impressed with the Kansas volunteers helping to search for Lucas.

KAKE-TV reports La Force, Medlam and others will go to Houston on October 13th to receive their EquuSearch training.