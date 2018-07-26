  • CBS 11On Air

COPPELL (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas remain the same this week while the average national price has dropped by a penny.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide remain at $2.63 for a gallon of unleaded. Drivers across the country are paying an average of $2.85 per gallon, down a penny from the prior week.

AAA found that drivers in San Antonio and Wichita Falls are paying the least in Texas at $2.53 a gallon, while motorists in Midland are paying the most at $3.11.

AAA says “lingering geopolitical concerns” are driving up crude oil prices and bringing price volatility at the pump.

