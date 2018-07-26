NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell has introduced a new flavor called Key Lime Mango Tart Ice Cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

Calling the new flavor, a “sweet and tangy combination of key lime ice cream, a mango sauce swirl and graham cracker crust pieces,” it’s available in half gallons and pints.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”