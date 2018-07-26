(photo credit: Blue Bell)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell has introduced a new flavor called Key Lime Mango Tart Ice Cream to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

Calling the new flavor, a “sweet and tangy combination of key lime ice cream, a mango sauce swirl and graham cracker crust pieces,” it’s available in half gallons and pints.

“We like to think of our new Key Lime Mango Tart as sunshine in a carton,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “You can taste the key lime flavor in the first bite of ice cream, but with a hint of sweetness from the mango sauce. The graham cracker pieces will remind you of eating a Key lime pie.”

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s