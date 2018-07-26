PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends, family members and “brothers and sisters in blue” from all across the country will pack into Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano on Thursday to pay their final respects to Sr. Cpl. Jamie Givens. The Dallas Police Department member was just weeks away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty.

A memorial has been growing at the Central Patrol Division throughout the week, where police officers have struggled with the loss of a dear friend and esteemed colleague. Thousands of people visited his flag-draped casket after it arrived at the Plano church by motorcade on Wednesday.

Those who stopped by described Givens as a dedicated officer who loved children, the elderly, veterans and volunteering to raise money for other officers in need. “He always had a smile, always,” said friend Bill Crouch. “I don’t think he ever met a person he didn’t like.”

It was Saturday when a suspected drunk driver struck and killed Givens. The motorcycle officer had been with the force for 32 years. He was working in a funeral procession for another officer who had recently died of cancer. Givens was stopping traffic to allow that motorcade to pass when he was hit.

The 55-year-old officer leaves behind two teenage boys.

“You want to come and pay respects, not only to the officer, but to the man,” said the retired Lt. James Hammond.

Adrian Breedlove is the man who was arrested in connection with the deadly crash. He remains jailed on Thursday, with no indication on when he will be released even though he has already posted bail. Breedlove was supposed to be released on Wednesday, but a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation first.

Once freed, Breedlove will have to wear an ankle monitor and submit to drug tests. He faces an intoxication manslaughter charge, along with a weapons charge. Investigators said that Breedlove’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he ran into Givens.

The funeral for Givens begins at 11:00 a.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Those who cannot attend are welcome to watch a live stream of the service right here on CBSDFW.COM or on our Facebook page. Givens will be buried on Friday in his native Oklahoma.

“He was one heck of a guy,” added Crouch.