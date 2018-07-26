CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men face charges after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed as she and one of the suspects allegedly played with a gun while taking selfies at a Houston-area apartment.

Conroe police say the teen died at the scene Tuesday. Police believe the juvenile and a man were taking selfies and playing with the handgun when it discharged.

Montgomery County jail records show 19-year-old Matthew Tyshaun Davis of Austin was being held Thursday on charges of murder and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $1 million.

A 19-year-old from Willis, Joseph Hayden Wilson, was jailed on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.

“It’s pretty disconcerting. It doesn’t just happen, you know,” said neighbor Aaron Christian to Houston TV station KRTK on Thursday.

Police said a drug-fueled party that quickly disbanded after the shooting.

They say Davis ran away from the scene, but witnesses helped find him.

“It was just creepy, so we actually went and stayed somewhere else because I was just like sick to my stomach,” said neighbor Annmari Cooper.

