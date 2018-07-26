  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in South Dallas.

It happened at 3000 South Boulevard at Meadow Street near Fair Park.

An ambulance transported two of the victims, and the other three drove themselves to the hospital. All of the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are looking for a silver sedan in connection to the shooting.

Four of the victims were standing outside at the time, and one was inside one of the apartments.

Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

