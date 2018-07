Don’t just stick to the arrows because it’s what you find off the path at IKEA Frisco that might surprise you. Their Design Center is the only one in the United States. They offer two different package levels and can work with any size space and budget. Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones meets with designer Evelina to see all the incredible things IKEA Frisco has to offer and finds out how just easy it is to create a dream home.